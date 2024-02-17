QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $14.41 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 502,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

