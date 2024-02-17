QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,955 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

