QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,244,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

