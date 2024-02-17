QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

QDEL stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

