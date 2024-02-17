Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Trading Down 7.9%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$6.10. 117,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 35,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

