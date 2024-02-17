Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,653 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.