Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,378 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 32.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 102,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 16.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

