Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,782 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $302.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.46. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $308.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.