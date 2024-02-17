Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,347 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of APA worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 865,026 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

