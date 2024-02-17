Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $320.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.