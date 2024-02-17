Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $131.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

