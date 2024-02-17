Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $71.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

