Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

