Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,978 shares of company stock worth $13,508,722 over the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.