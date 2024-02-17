Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81, RTT News reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RS

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.