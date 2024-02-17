Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.43. 395,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,279. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.97 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

