Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:RS traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.43. 395,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.75. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.25.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

