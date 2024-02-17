ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RMD opened at $180.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

