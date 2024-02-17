Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

