Reviewing Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intchains Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intchains Group $68.68 million 8.74 $51.50 million ($0.02) -501.50 Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 3.40 -$66.40 million ($2.11) -10.11

Analyst Recommendations

Intchains Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intchains Group and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.38%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Profitability

This table compares Intchains Group and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14% Applied Optoelectronics -28.54% -17.89% -8.21%

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

