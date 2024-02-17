Reviewing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kingstone Companies and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 1 0 0 0 1.00 W. R. Berkley 0 4 5 0 2.56

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 46.97%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $83.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given W. R. Berkley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.27 -$22.52 million ($1.22) -2.70 W. R. Berkley $12.11 billion 1.76 $1.38 billion $5.06 16.33

This table compares Kingstone Companies and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -9.03% -42.09% -4.21% W. R. Berkley 11.38% 19.40% 3.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Kingstone Companies on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; casualty and specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers commercial general liability, umbrella, professional liability, directors and officers, commercial property, and surety products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical and property and crime insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

