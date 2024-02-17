Reviewing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.28%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.33 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.11 Mr. Cooper Group $2.32 billion 2.08 $500.00 million $7.34 10.01

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Mr. Cooper Group 27.87% 12.01% 3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

