Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,540,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 439,419 shares.The stock last traded at $28.44 and had previously closed at $28.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

