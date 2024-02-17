Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.91 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Illumina were worth $38,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.