Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,024,000 after purchasing an additional 266,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.0 %

WTW opened at $277.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

