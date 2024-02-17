Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of RMBI opened at $11.35 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.