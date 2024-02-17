Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $69.12. 3,888,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
