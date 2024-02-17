Robert W. Baird Raises Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $208.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $191.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $197.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average is $190.22. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile



Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

