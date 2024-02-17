Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after buying an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

