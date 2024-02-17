Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,475 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $114,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

