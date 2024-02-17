Royal Bank of Canada Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

