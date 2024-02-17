Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $103.45.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

