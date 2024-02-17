Royal Bank of Canada Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.09.

Shares of LDOS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

