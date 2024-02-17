Royal Bank of Canada Trims QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price to $81.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QDEL. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,244,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

