Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Trading Up 18.7%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s share price was up 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.13 and last traded at C$15.13. Approximately 115,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 46,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$425,500.00. In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00. Also, Director Clement A. Pelletier acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$271,800.00. Insiders have sold 29,727 shares of company stock valued at $494,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

