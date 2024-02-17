Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVT. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servotronics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of Servotronics by 93.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servotronics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Servotronics stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Servotronics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Servotronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

