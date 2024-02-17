Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $98.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,457.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

