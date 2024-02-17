Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $432,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,735,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

