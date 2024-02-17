Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. Shopify has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

