Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 8.8%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.77. 764,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,056. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

