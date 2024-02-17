Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Increases By 8.1%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.47. 347,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,895 shares of company stock valued at $25,107,048. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

