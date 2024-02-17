Short Interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Grows By 6.5%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 90,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.