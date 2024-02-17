Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Expands By 10.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CareCloud Stock Up 2.9 %

CCLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 55,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq purchased 217,824 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $341,983.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,002,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,171.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $504,919. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $37,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $145,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

