Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declines By 8.9%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $67.98. 1,067,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

