Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Drops By 7.6%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.83. 1,377,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,886. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

