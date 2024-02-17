Short Interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Rises By 7.4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,237. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Several research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

