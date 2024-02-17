Short Interest in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Expands By 7.3%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 106,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

