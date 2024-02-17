Short Interest in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expands By 7.0%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

