Short Interest in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Declines By 8.8%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vuzix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vuzix by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vuzix stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.89. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

