Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,000 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.07 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

